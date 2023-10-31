From poor fitness and fielding to PCB chaos: Decoding Pakistan's dismal run in ODI World Cup

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Pakistan are on the verge of early exit from the ODI World Cup 2023 edition. Here's decoding their struggles -

1) Pakistan's fitness standards

Pakistan have been a pale shadow of themselves in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, in India. After a bright start, they lost four back-to-back games and are closing in on a miserable campaign which is likely to end in the group stage. With defeats versus big teams, questions have been raised on their players' fitness. Former cricketer Wasim Akram, after their loss to Afghanistan, said on A Sports, "It's embarrassing. Just 2 wickets, 280-290 is a big score. The pitch is wet or not wet. Fielding was... you look at the fitness levels. We have been discussing on this show that there has been no fitness test for the last 2 years. If I take the players' individual names, they won't like it. It looks like they are eating 8 kg of mutton every day." Akram pointed out, "There should be tests. Professionally, you are playing for your country, you are being paid. I am with Misbah. When he was coach, he had that criteria, players hated him. But, it worked for the team. Fielding is all about fitness, and it shows on the field." Often, questions have been raised on fitness of players such as Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, etc.

2) Fielding being their Achilles heels

Pakistan have never been a good fielding side. While in the recent years, they did showcase some improvement, they return to their below-par fielding in big-ticket events. In this World Cup, they have dropped quite a few sitters and given reprieves to oppositions. The likes of Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, etc. have let go off some easy chances as fielding remains Pakistan's Achilles heels.

3) Babar Azam's disappointing run with the bat, captaincy pressure

Babar Azam's disappointing run with the bat has also not helped Pakistan. Yes, he has three fifties but has not been able to get a big score. Moreover, questions have often been raised on his strike rate. In this World Cup, he is striking at 79 in six innings. Questions have also been raised on Babar's leadership as former cricketers have pointed fingers at his bowling changes, team selections and body language during crunch situations. Reports have also claimed that the board is already pressing hard for wholesome changes after the World Cup (with Shaheen Afridi, Md Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed in contention to replace Babar as captain). Meanwhile, Babar has shared that his side has batted well but not turned up with the ball whereas the opposite has also happened on several occasions. In short, Pakistan have not managed a complete team effort so far.

4) Zaka Ashraf-Babar Azam controversy

In an ARY News broadcast, hosted by Waseem Badami, an alleged screenshot of Pakistan captain Babar's chat with the PCB COO Salman Naseer was shown on live tv. In the chat, the board official was asking whether Babar had called or texted the PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in the middle of the World Cup, as claimed by various media outlets in the country. To this, Babar denied making any such attempt to get in touch with the PCB chairman. However, the screenshot of Babar's chat was shown on live tv, as reportedly instructed by Ashraf to Salman, which caught everyone's attention. This was severely criticised by former Pakistani players such as Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, etc. as all this has exposed the chaos in PCB setup and was a breach to Babar's privacy, While all this might not have a direct effect on the team collectively, it is sure to have impacted Babar in a negative way.

5) Inzamam-ul-Haq's untimely resigination

On Monday evening, Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as the PCB chief selector amid allegations of conflict of interest by the board. Inzamam resigned after media reports indicated that the former captain had a stake in a player’s management company registered with the PCB. The reports further claimed that several top players including Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were associated with the company. Amid all this drama and allegations, Inzamam announced his resignation. He has already been criticised left, right and centre for the team selection. Thus, apart from fielding, fitness and lack of collective effort, Pakistan is tottering outside the field as well with several drama and chaos within the PCB-team management.

