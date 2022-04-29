From plethora of Grand Slam titles to jail term: Reliving Boris Becker's topsy-turvy ride

Becker's unimaginable downfall

Former world number one Becker faced an unimaginable downfall after he was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, which included failing to disclose and remove significant assets in the aftermath of a bankruptcy trial.

For the unversed, the case was out on Becker's bankruptcy in June 2017. It came in the wake of an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain. Things only started to go downhill for the former tennis star as he now finds himself in prison for over two years.

(Photograph:AFP)