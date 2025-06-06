/From Piyush Chawla to Rohit Sharma: 5 legends who retired from different formats of cricket in 2025

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 19:24 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 19:24 IST
As Piyush Chawla announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, let's glance at five legends who retired from different formats of cricket in 2025.
Piyush Chawla
Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla retired from all formats of cricket on Friday (June 6). Chawla featured in three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven Tests for India. Additionally, the leg spinner was part of the 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads.
Virat Kohli
Indian stalwart Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12 ahead of the India tour of England. The former Indian captain previously retired from T20Is after lifting silverware last year in Barbados.
Rohit Sharma
Another Indian legend and opening batter, Rohit Sharma, hung his boots from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England. Hitman also retired from T20Is after leading team India to World Cup glory last year.
Glenn Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell called time on his ODI career on Monday (June 02). The right-hand batter scored 3990 runs in 149 outings in 50-over cricket. His unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup was one of the best ODI innings ever played.
Steven Smith
Former Australian captain Steven Smith retired from ODI cricket after his side's defeat against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. Smith has two ODI World Cups under his belt and continues to play Tests and T20Is.