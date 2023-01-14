From Peru to Germany| See how the waves of protests hit different nations around the world

Written By: Trisha Pathak

Protests have gripped several nations across the world. From environmentalists in Germany to students in Sri Lanka, everyone has taken to the streets and currently questioning their governments for a cause. While some protests remain peaceful, many have turned violent, where people have clashed with security forces and damaged public property. Here's a deeper look into the protests and the reasons that sparked people's anger towards their government.

Peru

People took part in a march and ceremony to pay a last tribute to Remo Candia, the head of the Anta peasant community, at Cusco's main square in Peru, on January 12, 2023. Marches by radical sectors continued this Wednesday in the southern Andes of Peru with protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. It led to clashes with law enforcement and left one protester dead and around thirty injured in Cusco. The organisation said that the protester's death pushed the overall number of fatalities from the demonstrations, which started a month ago, to 41. It includes a policeman who was set afire by a crowd.



Iran

Iranians raise pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-France rally, in response to comics illustrating Khamenei issued by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer tradition in the capital Tehran on January 13, 2023. The French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday published caricatures of Khamenei in support of the protests in Iran sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.



Sri Lanka

Anti-government demonstrators and university students protested against the arrest of Inter-University Students' Federation leader Wasantha Mudalige outside the High Court amid Sri Lanka's crippling economic crisis in Colombo on January 5, 2023.



Palestine

Palestinian protesters burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, during a rally in front of the UN headquarters, in Gaza City, on January 12, 2023.



Germany

Environmentalists sit on a house roof in Luetzerath, western Germany, on January 12, 2023, as authorities continue the evacuate the village ahead of a scheduled destruction to expand a coal mine. German police pushed clearing a camp of anti-coal activists in the abandoned town of Luetzerath, which has become symbolic of the country's struggle to transition from fossil fuels amid an energy crisis. Greta Thunberg has also come up in support of the anti-coal activists.

Tunisia

Tunisian demonstrators raise national flags and placards as they take to the streets of the capital Tunis, on January 14, 2023, to protest against their president. In July 2021, President Kais Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching executive powers, later grabbing control of the judiciary moves opponents said aimed to install a new dictatorship in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.

