From penis facial to drinking blood: Celebrities and their bizarre habits

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 06:47 PM(IST)

Over the years, celebrities have revealed some bizarre things that were hard to digest. Recently, Megan Fox shared that she and her fiance Machine Gun drink each other’s blood, and ever since then the internet is busy buzzing about them. But let us tell you this is not the first time when any celebrity have revealed their personal life habit or weird things that they have done. 

From Sandra Bullock's penis facial to Lady Gaga's ghost detecting machine, scroll and find out about celebs and their bizarre revelations.

Lady Gaga

We all are aware of Lady Gaga and the absurd things she does, whether it's her meat dress or her ghost getup. But many fewer people know that Gaga was once chased by a ghost named Ryan. For whom, she spent $50 K on a ghost detector. 

 

Sandra Bullock's penis facial

Sandra Bullock faced severe trolling after she revealed a weird beauty secret of getting a penis facial for radiant and clear skin. During her appearance on the Ellen De Generous show, Bullock explained that the process is done through a micro-needling and they are using “an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person, far, far away, and they somehow figured out how to extract.”

Further, DeGeneres told the audience: “It’s foreskin from a Korean baby. That’s what it is.”

Tom Cruise

Did you know Tom Cruise's anti-ageing hack? The 'Mission Impossible' actor who has earned millions in his decades-long career uses nightingale poo for his face. 

 

Katy Perry

Did you know Katy Perry had a habit of collecting celebrities' hair, yes! A few years back, Perry herself revealed the weird habit of collecting celebrities' hair and keeping them in her bag.

She has kept the hair of celebs like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and others in her purse. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The wildest couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood for ritual purposes. The shocking revelation was made by Megan during her cover story interview with Glamour UK.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” the actress said, as per Page Six.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she added. 

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie’s and her ex-husband Billy Bob were married for three years, but one thing that we all remember about their marriage is their blood necklace, that both of them use to wear. 

Years after, Thornton responded to how media reacted to their blood necklace saying that they made a bigger deal that was not even needed. 

"The necklaces were a very simple thing, 'Hey let's poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there and when we're away from each other we'll wear the necklace,'" he told People. "It was that easy. But by the time it came out in the press it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks."

