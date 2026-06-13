/From Pele to Ronaldo: Ranking the 5 Greatest Brazilians at FIFA World Cups

Former Brazilian forward Romario is perhaps one of the country’s best strikers in the last 40 years. Having played in only two FIFA World Cups (1990 and 1994) and creating history with his performance in the triumphant campaign (in 1994), Romario will be remembered for ending Brazil’s 24-year drought for a title. In 1994, he scored five goals and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.