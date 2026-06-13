/From Pele to Ronaldo: Ranking the 5 Greatest Brazilians at FIFA World Cups

Donning a yellow jersey at FIFA World Cups represents the pinnacle of footballing royalty. Brazil has had icons, legends, and generational talents who all helped them achieve unparalleled success at the tournament. Let’s look at their top five players ever.
The legendary fullback and former captain, Cafu, has represented Brazil at four different World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006), making 20 appearances in all and winning two titles (1994 and 2002). He also holds the record for being the only player ever to feature in three successive World Cup finals (1994, 1998 and 2002).
Former Brazilian forward Romario is perhaps one of the country’s best strikers in the last 40 years. Having played in only two FIFA World Cups (1990 and 1994) and creating history with his performance in the triumphant campaign (in 1994), Romario will be remembered for ending Brazil’s 24-year drought for a title. In 1994, he scored five goals and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.
Even before there was Pele, there was a crowd favourite, Garrincha. Known as perhaps the greatest dribbler of all time, Garrincha featured in three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1966), scoring five goals in 12 appearances. His crowning moment came during the 1962 edition, when he powered Brazil to back-to-back titles with braces in the quarterfinal and the semifinal. He finished the tournament with the joint-most goals.
The Original Ronaldo, or as fans used to call him ‘R9’, Ronaldo Nazario, is widely acclaimed to be the best forward of modern times. Featuring in four successive editions (1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006), the striker played 19 matches, scoring 15 times, the second-most by any player in the competition's history. In the 2002 edition, Ronaldo scored eight goals, including two against Germany in the final and helped Brazil win its fifth title, also its last.
Without a shadow of doubt, the late Brazilian striker and the greatest footballer of all time, Pele, is also the greatest Brazilian ever. Featuring in four successive FIFA World Cups, starting with the 1958 edition to his last in 1970, Pele won three titles, the only player ever to do so. In 14 matches, he scored a dozen times, helping Brazil create history and become a footballing royalty.