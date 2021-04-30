From Pat Cummins to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketing stalwarts who donated in India's fight against COVID-19

Nicholas Pooran

Punjab Kings' star Nicholas Pooran has decided to do his bit to help India recover from the raging pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

The West Indies' batsman took to social media and revealed that he will be donating a portion of his IPL salary to help India fight coronavirus.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote in his tweet.

(Photograph:AFP)