/From parties to fallout: Real timeline of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship

The long and tangled relationship between former US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein returned to public scrutiny as Congress and the White House moved toward releasing the long-sealed 'Epstein files'. The House of Representatives and the Senate both voted to order the publication of government records relating to the Epstein investigation. Now, Trump has signed the 'Epstein Files Transparency Act', compelling the Justice Department to release its unclassified material. This shift has intensified interest in how close Trump and Epstein once were, how their relationship evolved, and how it ultimately collapsed. As questions accumulate about Epstein’s network and the institutions that failed to stop him, the nature of his ties with Trump remains a central part of the public conversation.