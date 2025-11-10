/From Parliament, 26/11 to Pahalgam: 6 deadliest terror strikes that changed India forever

For over two decades, India has faced some of the most calculated and devastating terror attacks in modern history. From New Delhi to the streets of Mumbai and the valleys of Kashmir, a pattern has emerged, one that repeatedly points across the border. Each of these assaults, meticulously planned and brutally executed, exposed the threat to India’s security, and reshaped national policy. This report traces five of the most notorious terror attacks that scarred India and the organisations that orchestrated them.