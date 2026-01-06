LOGIN
From Padikkal to Kohli - Meet top 5 batters with most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season

Published: Jan 06, 2026, 14:01 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 14:01 IST

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan (5) has the record for most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season which he made in 2022-23 editon. The others are Virat Kohli (4 in 2008-09), Devdutt Padikkal (4 in 2020-21 & 2025-26), Ruturaj Gaikwad (4 in 2021-22 & 2022-23), and Prithvi Shaw (4 in 2020-21).

Narayan Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) - 5 hundreds
(Photograph: TNPL)

The record for most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season is with Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan who scored five tons in VHT 2022-23 season.

Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka) - 4 hundreds
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Karnataka's Debdutt Padikkal has scored four hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) season twice - in 2020-21 and in ongoing 2025-26 edition as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) - 4 hundreds
(Photograph: BCCI)

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has also scored four Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) tons twice in one season - 2021-22 and 2022-23 editions.

Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) - 4 hundreds
(Photograph: BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw has also score four Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) hundreds in one season - for Mumbai in 2020-21. He currently plays for Maharashtra in domestic circuit.

Virat Kohli (Delhi) - 4 hundreds
(Photograph: PTI)

India legend Virat Kohli scored four hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2008-09 for Mumbai and before becoming one of the best ODI batters of all time to ever play the game.

