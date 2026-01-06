/From Padikkal to Kohli - Meet top 5 batters with most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan (5) has the record for most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season which he made in 2022-23 editon. The others are Virat Kohli (4 in 2008-09), Devdutt Padikkal (4 in 2020-21 & 2025-26), Ruturaj Gaikwad (4 in 2021-22 & 2022-23), and Prithvi Shaw (4 in 2020-21).
