/From Oppenheimer to Threads: Movies on nuclear war and wepons you shouldn’t miss

From Oppenheimer to Threads: Movies on nuclear war and weapons you shouldn’t miss

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 16:08 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 16:10 IST

From Oppenheimer to Threads. Here are 6 some of the most powerful films to watch that will take you through the inside story of how the first atomic bomb was made, and the fictional and real-world fallout of nuclear war.

From historical dramas that recount the race to build the first atomic bomb, to haunting fictional tales of its aftermath, these films capture both the science and the human cost of nuclear warfare. Here are 6 some of the most powerful films to watch.

Oppenheimer (2023)
Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist behind the Manhattan Project. The film highlights the moral dilemmas faced by scientists as they created the first atomic bomb.

Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)
Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)

Starring Paul Newman and Dwight Schultz, this film dramatises the race to develop the atomic bomb during World War II. It focuses on General Leslie Groves and scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer as they oversee the Manhattan Project.

Threads (1984)
Threads (1984)

This movie is considered one of the most realistic and terrifying depictions of nuclear war. It follows ordinary families in rural England as their lives are torn apart by the aftermath of a nuclear attack. Its graphic detail and raw storytelling will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Black Rain (1989)
Black Rain (1989)

This Japanese film focuses on survivors of Hiroshima who suffer from the physical and emotional consequences of radiation exposure. It’s a poignant and deeply moving drama that examines how the bombing affected generations, long after the war.

Testament (1983)
Testament (1983)

The movie tells the heartbreaking story of a family trying to cope after a nuclear attack devastates the United States. It focuses on the quiet, emotional unravelling of life.

By Dawn’s Early Light (1990)
By Dawn’s Early Light (1990)

A Cold War thriller that imagines the terrifying possibility of an accidental nuclear war. When a rogue missile attack triggers retaliation, political leaders and military commanders scramble to prevent total destruction.

