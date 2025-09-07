Late on Friday, speaking to reporters, Trump made a U-turn and said that he will always be 'friends' with Indian PM Narendra Modi and the India-US relationship will be 'special'. PM Modi reciprocated the response, saying, "I will always be friends with Modi. He's a great prime minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."