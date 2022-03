From oil prices to pharmaceuticals: How Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting pockets of common man in India

The economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is massive with countries around the world are reeling with disrupted supply chains. Here's how the crisis has affected pockets of the common man in India. (A report based on data available till March 7)

Oil prices

On Monday (March 7), oil prices soared to their highest since 2008, after the US and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets increased supply fears.

India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements, and higher prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co, India, "Perception that a lot of foreign investors will have is emerging markets like India carry an additional risk factor in terms of all these macro-dynamics playing out and, as a safety measure, there is a move towards the dollar."

(Photograph:Others)