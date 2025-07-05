/From nuclear meltdown to catastrophic tsunamis, 5 events that could devastate Japan in seconds

Japan lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world. If a magnitude 9+ quake hits the Nankai Trough, experts say it could trigger a mega-tsunami racing toward Tokyo Bay at jet speed. Tens of millions live in the capital region, and critical infrastructure from airports to tech parks could be wiped out within minutes. A disaster of this scale could cause economic damage of over $1 trillion, collapse transport, and paralyse Japan’s financial core.