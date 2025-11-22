/From nuclear-capable Agni to battlefield Prithvi, how India quietly built one of the world’s most diverse missile arsenals

India’s missile programme has undergone one of the biggest technological transitions in its defence sector. Government data states that overall defence production reached Rs. 1,27,434 crore in FY 2023-24, with nearly 65 per cent of defence requirements met indigenously, a reversal of the 65 per cent import dependence recorded a decade earlier. Missiles represent one of the most indigenised segments of Indian armament, with estimates placing them above 80 per cent indigenous content in current systems. While most of these missiles are designed and developed by DRDO, they are now manufactured and deployed through a larger ecosystem of defence PSUs and private-sector partners. Let's examines India’s principal missile families, their indigenisation levels and the strategic purpose each serves.