/From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer: Meet 5 men with most wins in Australian Open matches

From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, discover the five men with the most wins in Australian Open history, their records, titles and dominance in Melbourne that shaped one of tennis’s greatest Grand Slams.
Roger Federer leads the list with 102 match wins at the Australian Open. He won six titles in Melbourne and reached the semi-finals many times. His calm style, sharp shots, and big-match mindset made him one of the most loved players here.
Novak Djokovic has 100 Australian Open match wins and holds the record for most titles with 10. Melbourne has always been his strongest ground. His fitness, focus, and ability to handle pressure set him apart from everyone else.
Rafael Nadal won 77 matches at the Australian Open and lifted the trophy twice. His fighting spirit and never-give-up attitude made him a formidable opponent on any court. Even in tough conditions, he always gave his best till the end.
Stefan Edberg recorded 56 match wins at the Australian Open and won the title twice. He was known for his smooth game and smart net play. His consistency enabled him to remain strong in Melbourne for many years.
Andy Murray won 51 matches at the Australian Open and reached the final five times. Though he never won the title, his efforts were always admired. His determination and fighting style made him a crowd favourite.