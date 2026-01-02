/From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer: 5 players to win most Australian Open men’s singles titles

From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, these five players have dominated the Australian Open men’s singles. A look at the players with the most titles, winning years, and record runs in Melbourne history.
Novak Djokovic has won a record 10 Australian Open men’s singles titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, including three straight wins from 2011 to 2013.
Roy Emerson won six Australian Open men’s singles titles in 1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966 and 1967. He dominated the tournament with five consecutive titles from 1963 to 1967 during the amateur era.
Roger Federer lifted the Australian Open men’s singles title six times in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018. He also won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, showing his consistency in Melbourne.
Andre Agassi won four Australian Open men’s singles titles in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003. He successfully defended the title with consecutive wins in 2000 and 2001 during his strong comeback phase.
Jack Crawford claimed four Australian Open men’s singles titles in 1931, 1932, 1933 and 1935. He achieved three consecutive victories from 1931 to 1933, becoming one of the early greats of the tournament.