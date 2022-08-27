From no-makeup to wearing burkini: 6 times beauty pageant contestants made their own rules on ramp

Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:56 PM(IST)

Miss England Melisa Raouf made history as she decided to walk the ramp without makeup. Her brave step to encourage the natural look has been hailed by everyone and she's also just a new addition to the list of pathbreakers or trendsetters in the beauty pageant world. 

Starting from 1951, when Miss America Yolande Betbeze refused to wear a bikini in public, to Halima Aden wearing a hijab in a swimsuit round. Time and again, in the world of beauty pageants there have been beauty queens who step out and broke stereotypes, and stigmas in their own way - So, today as we are praising Melisa for starting a new trend, let's also applaud other queens who made their own ramp rules - for good!

Miss England contestant Melisa Raouf

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old girl from London, has just made history! Raouf has become the first ever contestant in Miss England pageant to walk the ramp without makeup.

Melisa became the first contestant ever in the 94-year history of the beauty competition to go makeup free to promote natural beauty.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Yolande Betbeze refused to wear swimwear

Yolande Betbeze Fox was the first Miss America who speaks up against the rules of the beauty pageant organisation.

Yolande, Albamas's first Miss America, refused to sponsor Catalina Swimwear after she was crowned. She also refused to walk out for public events wearing swimsuits.

Yolande wasa feminist role model and has also spoken out on many public issues. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Halima Aden - the first one to wear a hijab

Halima Aden is a known name now, but did you know she once become the talk of the whole world, yes! Because she chose to stand out and decided to make the path of her own rules.

In 2016, Aden become the first women in the history of the Miss Minnesota USA  beauty pageant to wear a hijab and a burkini. She was the semi-finalist and during the swimwear round, Aden shocked everyone as she walked down the ramp all covered in a burkini and a hijab, a scarf worn by Muslim women. 

Her brave step was praised worldwide, with many seeing it as a big step toward diversity in the modelling and the fashion world. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Theresa Vail - first to show off her tattoo

Miss Kansas Theresa Vail may not have won the Miss America title in 2014, but she still manage to break one beauty pageant stigma. Vail, who was from the army background, become the second woman from the armed service to take part in the renowned pageant, but still, she become the first participant who proudly showed her ink.

During the swimsuit round, Theresa walked wearing a red bikini with silver heels flaunting her big tattoo inked on her torso. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Muna Jama

Muna Jama made history in 2017 as the first Miss Universe Great Britain contestant to ever wear a full-length kaftan during the swimwear round of the Miss Universe Great Britain.

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aysha Khan

In 2019, Miss Lancashire, Aysha Khan chose not to show off her skin during the swimsuit round of Miss England. So, Khan choose to wear a wet suit during the round. 

''I want to embrace the Muslim traditions of covering skin, which is why I designed my "burkini" to wear in the Beach Beauty Final,' she said, as per Daily Mail.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

