From no-makeup to wearing burkini: 6 times beauty pageant contestants made their own rules on ramp

Miss England Melisa Raouf made history as she decided to walk the ramp without makeup. Her brave step to encourage the natural look has been hailed by everyone and she's also just a new addition to the list of pathbreakers or trendsetters in the beauty pageant world.

Starting from 1951, when Miss America Yolande Betbeze refused to wear a bikini in public, to Halima Aden wearing a hijab in a swimsuit round. Time and again, in the world of beauty pageants there have been beauty queens who step out and broke stereotypes, and stigmas in their own way - So, today as we are praising Melisa for starting a new trend, let's also applaud other queens who made their own ramp rules - for good!