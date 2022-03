F1 is a thrilling sport. With fun, the risk part is always associated. There have been several accidents that remind the fans and followers that the racing sport can be tragic sometimes.

In the 1970s, 10 drivers died. Four were killed in the 1980s, the last was Elio de Angelis in 1986. Then came the black weekend at Imola at the start of May 1994 when Roland Ratzenberger and Senna died.

Here are some of the horrific crashes in the history of Formula 1: