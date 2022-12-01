From New York to San Fransisco: Here's the list of top 10 costliest cities in the world. Take a look!

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

This year we all have complained about the rising cost of living. There are many reasons, the Russian conflict in Ukraine and the pandemic's aftereffects, according to the Economic Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living Index for this year, would cause an increase in the average cost of living of 8.1 per cent in 2022. Well, New York and Singapore top the list. This year's poll, conducted in August and September, analysed over 400 specific prices and services in 172 locations throughout the world. To find out more scroll down below

1. New York

According to the survey, New York tops the ranking. Along with it Singapore also stands in first place for being the costliest city in the world. New York is the most populous city in the United States. With over 20.1 million people in its statistical area. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

1. Singapore

Along with New York, Singapore also stands in first place. It's a city located in South Asia. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

3. Tel Aviv

New York and Singapore this time have bumped Tel Aviv and the city now stands in third place. Tel Aviv is one of the most populous cities in Israel with a population of 460,613. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

4. Hong Kong

Hong Kong stands in fourth place, making it to the top five costliest cities in the world. It's a city and a special administrative area in China. It is one of the world's most populated cities home to 7.5 million people. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

4. Los Angeles

Another US city makes to the world's costliest city and what else than Los Angeles? It shares the position with Hong Kong. One of the most famous and largest cities in the states, it is known for its climate and ethnic and cultural diversity. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

6. Zurich

Zurich is one of the most renowned places in Switzerland and stands at the sixth position on the list. It is the largest city in Switzerland. It has the busiest airport and railway station in the country. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

7. Geneva

Another Switzerland city makes the list. Geneva is the second most populous city in Switzerland, situated in the southwest of the country. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

8. San Francisco

San Francisco, the third most known and fourth populous city in California, United States is known as the financial and commercial hub. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

9. Paris

The city of love stands at the ninth position. With famous croissants, and of course the Effiel Tower, the city is usually one of the most visited places in the world. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

10. Copenhagen

The capital and most populous city of Denmark, the city with a population of 1.3 million. It was a Viking fishing village that was established in the 10th century. Interesting isn't it? (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

10. Sydney

Syndey stands at the 10th position with Copenhagen. It's the most populous city in Australia. As per the 2021 census, Sydney is home to 5,231,150 people. (image courtesy: wikimedia commons)

