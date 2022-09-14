From New York To London: List of top 20 cities with highest number of millionaires in the world

Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST)

The US is dominating the list with six cities—New York (1st), San Francisco Bay Area (3rd), Los Angeles & Malibu (6th), Chicago (7th), Houston (8th), Dallas & Fort Worth (18th)

Cities with the most millionaires

In 2022, the United States is dominating the world's top 20 wealthiest cities, as six American cities are listed.

As per a new report by Henley & Partners, New York has topped the list of 20 cities with the most millionaires in the world. Henley & Partners is a firm that tracks wealthy individuals across the globe.

