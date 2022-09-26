Global Citizen Festival 2022 New York and Ghana: Major takeaways from the event

Like every year, this annual Global Citizen Festival is back with an aim to make this earth a better place to live - to end poverty, empower girls and women, and make the planet a happy place. This year, the annual event kicked off at two places, first in New York's Central Park, then for the very first time in Ghana, marking the country’s 65th independence anniversary.

A slew of superstars took the stage at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City and at Black Star Square in Accra.

With host Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador, the charity event saw dazzling performances by legendary singers like Maria Carey, and Jonas Brothers among others.

Scroll down and take a look: