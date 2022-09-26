Global Citizen Festival 2022 New York and Ghana: Major takeaways from the event

Like every year, this annual Global Citizen Festival is back with an aim to make this earth a better place to live - to end poverty, empower girls and women, and make the planet a happy place.  This year, the annual event kicked off at two places, first in New York's Central Park, then for the very first time in Ghana, marking the country’s 65th independence anniversary.  

A slew of superstars took the stage at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City and at Black Star Square in Accra. 

With host Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador, the charity event saw dazzling performances by legendary singers like Maria Carey, and Jonas Brothers among others. 

Scroll down and take a look:

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers gave a rocking performance at the Global Festival. All three brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe took the stage and performed their hit singles songs like 'What a Man Gotta Do,' 'Sucker' and 'Jealous' among others. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth opened his performance by singing 'See You Again.' and gave a soulful performance of the Billy Joel classic 'New York State of Mind.'

(Photograph:Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra - the host!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador, and a philanthropist, took the hosting duties and needless to say, she did a great job. 

PeeCee was looking stunning at the event in the colourful pantsuit, which she paired with a Global Citizen's crop top. Her multi-colour suit featured a stylish coat with matching cargo-like pants. Chopra paired her cool look with stylish white Nike sneakers. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Little Amal

Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, towers over the crowd during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Italian band Maneskin

Italian band Maneskin gave an electrifying performance at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. 

The band members - singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio, all wearing Gucci ensembles, set the stage on fire with their high-beat music. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Solána Imani Rowe

Not in New York, Solána Imani Rowe took the singing duty in Ghana. 

The American R&B singer Rowe, known professionally as SZA, gave a dazzling performance at Global Citizen Festival in Accra, during Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival marking the 65th anniversary of the country's independence. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie, performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, on September 24, 2022 during Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival marking the 65th anniversary of the country's independence.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Metallica

James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett (R) of Metallica delivered a dazzling performance during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022.

(Photograph:Twitter)

