From Ned Stark to Logan Roy: Most shocking TV deaths that left fans reeling

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

As humans, we all know that death is a natural part of life, but when it comes to our favorite TV characters, we never seem to be fully prepared. Watching a beloved character meet their untimely end can be a traumatiSing experience for viewers. The death of a beloved character can bring about feelings of sadness, grief, anger, and even shock. It can be difficult to move on from such a loss, as we have invested so much time and emotion into their journey. These deaths are often unexpected, leaving fans in disbelief and leading to widespread discussions and debates. One such death that has recently gained attention is Logan Roy's death in the TV series Succession. Here are some other deaths from various TV shows that left the audience stunned and shocked:

Ned Stark - Game of Thrones

The death of Ned Stark, played by Sean Bean, in the first season of Game of Thrones shocked viewers and set the tone for the rest of the series. Known for his honour and integrity, Ned was a fan favorite, and his sudden execution by beheading at the order of King Joffrey left many in shock. His death also highlighted the ruthless and unpredictable nature of the show, and the fact that no character, no matter how beloved, was safe.



Omar Little - The Wire

Omar Little, played by Michael K. Williams, was a fan favourite on The Wire, known for his Robin Hood-like antics and his penchant for robbing drug dealers. His death in the fifth season of the show, where he was shot by a young boy, was unexpected and shocking, as fans had grown attached to the character over the show's run. His death also highlighted the theme of cycles of violence in the show and the devastating impact it can have on even the most heroic characters.



Stringer Bell - The Wire

Stringer Bell, played by Idris Elba, was one of the main antagonists in The Wire, but he was also a complex character who fans had grown to appreciate. His death at the hands of his former friend and partner Avon Barksdale in the third season was a shock, as it signaled the end of an era in the show and highlighted the consequences of trying to leave a life of crime.



Howard Hamlin - Better Call Saul

Howard Hamlin, played by Patrick Fabian, was a prominent character on Better Call Saul, serving as the foil to the show's protagonist. He was killed by Lalo Salamanca casually and it was a shocking moment.

Glenn Rhee - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead never shied away from killing off characters, but the death of Glenn Rhee, played by Steven Yeun, in the seventh season was particularly shocking. His death, where his head was reduced to so much pulp by the show's new villain, Negan, with a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat, was brutal and unexpected. His death also signaled a shift in the show's tone, as it became even more violent and unpredictable.



Adriana La Cerva - The Sopranos

Adriana La Cerva, played by Drea de Matteo, was a beloved character on The Sopranos, known for her loyalty to her fiancé, Christopher Moltisanti, and her role in his criminal activities. Her death in the fifth season, where she is shot by Silvio Dante, a member of Tony Soprano's crew, was a shock, as it signaled the end of one of the show's most beloved characters and highlighted the high stakes of the mafia world.



Charlie Pace - Lost

Charlie Pace, played by Dominic Monaghan, was a fan favorite on Lost, known for his humor and his relationship with Claire. His death in the show's third season, where he sacrifices himself to save his friends, was unexpected and emotional.



