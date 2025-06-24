From Nathan Astle to Sunil Gavaskar, meet 5 batters with highest individual score in fourth innings of a Test match also featuring George Headley, William Edrich and Gordon Greenidge.
Playing at Sabina Park in 1930, George Headley holds the record for the highest score in the fourth innings of a Test match. Headley scored 223 before he was dismissed with the match ending in a draw as West Indies scored 408/5 in their second innings.
England were yet again on the receiving end as Nathan Astle scored 222 against them in March 2002 at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Despite his resolute knock in the fourth innings, New Zealand could not avoid defeat and lost by 98 runs.
Playing at The Oval in 1979, India’s legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar scored 221 against England, a knock that almost helped India win the match and register the highest successful run chase. The match ended in a draw with India ending at 429/8 while chasing 438 runs to win.
In 1939 playing at the Kingsmead in Durban, England’s William Edrich scored 219 as the visitors scored a mammoth 654/5 in the second innings. The match would eventually end in a draw, but the contest was well remembered for the batting heroics of both sides.
Gordon Greenidge holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter in the fourth innings of a Test match in a winning cause. While the above results came in a draw or losing cause, Greenidge’s 214-run unbeaten knock in 1984 helped West Indies win against England as they chased down a 342-run target.