/From NASA to ISRO: Top 6 space agencies shaping the future of exploration

Established in 1958, NASA has been at the forefront of space exploration. The agency's notable achievements include landing the first humans on the Moon during the Apollo missions and developing the Space Shuttle program. Currently, NASA is leading the Artemis program, aiming to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars. The upcoming Artemis II mission, scheduled for 2026, will be the first crewed flight of the Orion spacecraft, named 'Integrity' by the mission's astronauts.

