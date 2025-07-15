/From NASA to ISRO: Look at the 6 most expensive space missions ever

The Apollo Program was a product of the Cold War and US President John F. Kennedy’s promise to land a man on the Moon, making it one of the most ambitious missions in human history. According to a report in the BBC, the total estimated cost of this program came to around $25.8 billion.

The duration of the program was from 1961 to 1972, during which Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the Moon on 20 July 1969. He was part of the Apollo 11 mission, which was one of the 11 crewed missions, including six lunar landing missions, of the Apollo mission.