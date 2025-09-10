/From Naruto to The Simpsons: 7 must-watch animated series of all time on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Animated series are gaining a lot of attention nowadays, and here we have compiled a list of 7 must-watch animated shows of all time that you can't miss. Let’s take a look.
Who doesn’t like watching animated series? People of all ages enjoy watching cartoon-oriented shows, and that's why we have curated a list of 7 must-watch animated series of all time on Netflix and Amazon Prime. From Naruto to The Simpsons, we have covered all the favourites in the list. Let’s take a look.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starting with the greatest of all time animated series, Naruto. The series has been praised for so many years for its storyline, characters and action-packed sequences. The timeless classic has a separate fan base, who are gripped to the show for its popular character, Naruto Uzumaki, an orphan ninja who was born with a sealed Nine-Tailed Fox demon inside him. The story highlights the life journey of a village boy who dreams of becoming a Hokage.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime & Netflix
Another animated series in competition with Naruto is One Piece. It has been on the favourite list of the audience for many years. The series offers a long-running story filled with adventurous, fantasy and great characters, which has built a strong fanbase worldwide. The plot revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who is on an adventurous journey to find the legendary treasure, One Piece, and fulfil his dream of becoming the Pirate King. The show's success lies in its detailed storyline and gripping characters, which have kept the fans invested in the show for decades.
Where to watch: Netflix
Death Note, a longtime fan favourite, was first serialised in 2003. Since then, the show has never faced backlash and has always been on the list of the best animated series. The story follows a high school student named Light Yagami, who finds a notebook named Death Note, which carry a supernatural powers in every page of it. Light's only motive to use the Death Note is to create a crime free society. The series has always garnered positive reviews throughout its time and is now getting more popularity because of its OTT release.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2014, Hunter x Hunter is a famous series that follows the journey of a young boy named Gon Freecss. In search of his father, Gon becomes a Hunter, and along the way, he meets other characters, and together they decide to discover the world of Hunters. The treasures, animated creatures, have made the series popular across generations.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A massive hit animated series, Demon Slayer, has made it to the list and gained a lot of fame. The series shattered box office records and became one of the highest-grossing anime series. The four-season series follows the story of a kind-hearted boy in Japan named Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was murdered by a demon, and his sister was kept alive but transformed into one. Tanjiro then becomes a demon to take revenge on the murderer of his family.
Where to watch: Netflix
Spy x Family is a heartwarming and action-packed animated series about a man named Twilight, who creates a fake family to complete a mission. With his wife Yor and their daughter Anya, the story revolves around their adventures, a mission filled with comedy, suspense, and emotion. The critics have appreciated the blend of affection, family bonds, and funny scenes
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The highly acclaimed animated series, The Simpsons, has gathered a broad fanbase. It follows the funny lives of the Simpson family in Springfield, known for its silly humour, and iconic characters named Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The series entertains audiences of all ages, making it a perfect show for families and friends. Its high-quality animation, narration of the characters, storytelling and theme have made the series the greatest of all time.