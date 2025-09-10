/From Naruto to The Simpsons: 7 must-watch animated series of all time on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Where to watch: Amazon Prime & Netflix

Another animated series in competition with Naruto is One Piece. It has been on the favourite list of the audience for many years. The series offers a long-running story filled with adventurous, fantasy and great characters, which has built a strong fanbase worldwide. The plot revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who is on an adventurous journey to find the legendary treasure, One Piece, and fulfil his dream of becoming the Pirate King. The show's success lies in its detailed storyline and gripping characters, which have kept the fans invested in the show for decades.