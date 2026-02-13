/From Namibia to England, 5 biggest victory margins for India at T20 World Cup (by runs)

From Namibia to England here is a list of five biggest victory margins for India at T20 World Cup by runs. The list also features Australia and Zimbabwe after Namibia became the latest joining on the list in 2026 T20 World Cup.
India’s 93-run victory over Namibia in Delhi at the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup is one of their biggest win margins by runs in the tournament’s history, dominating with a total of 209/9 before bowling Namibia out for 116. This emphatic win highlighted India’s powerful batting and strong bowling attack on home soil.
India’s 90-run victory over England at Colombo (RPS) in the 2012 T20 World Cup remains one of their biggest winning margins by runs in tournament history. Powered by a dominant batting display and a disciplined bowling effort, India restricted England heavily while defending a strong total, underlining their authority during the Super Eight stage of the competition.
India’s 73-run victory over Australia in Mirpur at the 2014 T20 World Cup ranks among their biggest wins by runs in the tournament. Led by Yuvraj Singh’s explosive 77 off 35 balls and a clinical bowling performance, India posted a daunting total before overwhelming Australia, strengthening their dominance during the Super 10 stage of the competition.
India’s 71-run victory over Zimbabwe at Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup stands among their biggest wins by runs in tournament history. Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering unbeaten century powered India to a massive total before the bowlers bundled Zimbabwe out cheaply, sealing a dominant Super 12 win and showcasing India’s all-round strength.
India’s 68-run victory over England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal at Providence ranks among their biggest wins by runs in the tournament. A commanding batting performance set up a formidable total before India’s bowlers dismantled England under pressure, delivering a one-sided knockout win and propelling India emphatically into the final.