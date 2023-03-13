In pics: 5 History-making wins at this year's Oscars - From 'Naatu Naatu to Michaelle Yeoh

Mar 13, 2023

The 95th Academy Awards has concluded and it's time when we look back at the two-hour-long ceremony. The night was all about history-making moments - From 'Naatu Naatu' becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar to Michaelle Yeoh, making history as the first South Asian actor ever to win the Academy. Take a look -

Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli's 'Naatu Naatu' craze is still not offer yet. The smash hit song has become the first Tamil and Indian film song to ever win an Oscar award. The catchy number won the coveted golden trophy in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. With the big win, the song has beaten Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, who were also nominated in this category. In his award acceptance speech, MM Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he said before crooning ’70s hit song 'Top of the World.'

Michaelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner of the night! As it was predicted by most, Malaysian actress Michaelle Yeoh become the first Asian actress in the 95 years of Academy Awards history to ever win a Best Actress Oscar. Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress trophy last year, along with Halle Berry, the only black actress to win the Best Actress award presented Yeoh with the historic award. In her acceptance speech, Yeoh said, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.''

Ruth E. Carter

American fashion designer Ruth E. Carter become the first black actress to win two Oscar awards. At the 95th Academy Awards, Ruth won the award of Best Costume Design winner for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And in 2019, she become the first African-Asian to win the award in the Best Costume Design category in Black Panther.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan made a shinning comeback. Quan worked as the child artist in the two famous Hollywood films, but then took a break and disappeared from the spotlight from almost two decades. However, now he has made a well-deserving comeback. The actor made history and become the first actor born in Vietnam to win the Best Supporting Actor. Emotional Quan said in his speech, ''My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar!" as he kisses the trophy and wipes his tears. "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage."

Guillermo del Toro

At the 95th Academy Awards, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has become the first person to win Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Animated Feature in Oscars history. Guillermo took home the coveted golden trophy in the Best Animated Film category for his film Pinocchio. In 2017, he won Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water in the year 2017.

A24 clear sweep

This year's Oscar was all dedicated to A24. The studio behind the Best Picture winner 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has become the first production house in the history of the Academy to win all the top prizes and the big thanks go to EEAAO and the critically-acclaimed film The Whale. The film has Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress plus supporting actress. In her acceptance speech, Fraser said, "I'd like to thank the Academy for this honor, and studio A24 for making such a bold film."

