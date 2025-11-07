/From N95 to Surgical mask: Here are 5 best masks to tackle Delhi air pollution

As Delhi’s AQI levels drop to a hazardous range, here’s a look at five effective masks that can help reduce the impact of rising pollution.
(Disclaimer: This story is based on multiple sources. It’s advised to consult a doctor for expert guidance.)
The N95 mask filters about 90 per cent of harmful particles in the air. It’s one of the most common and reliable options to protect your lungs from Delhi’s rising pollution levels during the post-Diwali smog.
The N99 mask offers even stronger protection, filtering up to 99 per cent of fine dust and smoke particles. It’s ideal for people who travel outdoors daily or live in areas with high air pollution.
The N100 mask provides nearly complete protection, blocking almost all PM2.5 and PM10 particles. It’s a great choice for those with asthma or breathing issues, especially when air quality drops sharply in Delhi.
Surgical masks help block large droplets and dust but aren’t as effective against fine pollution particles. They’re comfortable for short use but not the best option during high-smog days in the city.
Cloth masks may look stylish, but they offer the least protection against air pollution. They can block dust to some extent, but don’t stop tiny harmful particles that affect breathing in Delhi’s poor air.