/From Murder to Welcome: 6 Mallika Sherawat movies you can stream on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more

We are celebrating the day of Jalebi Bai of Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat. The actress led her way from Bollywood to Hollywood, showcasing her esteemed performance in every role. Let's talk about must-watch movies that one should not miss to watch on her birthday.
Portraying bold and glamorous roles, Mallika has garnered much popularity over the period of time. The actress has started her career in the Indian cinema and has pursued her fate to Hollywood, alongside Jackie Chan and many others. In addition to appearing in numerous movies, Sherawat has portrayed herself in popular item numbers, which have doubled her fame. Let's take a look at her must-watch movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
A movie packed with comedy and laughter focuses on two scammers who want to fix their sister's wedding with Rajiv, played by Akshay Kumar. However, when Rajiv's uncle got to know the true faces of the brothers, he refused to continue the wedding, which resulted in a series of hilarious situations as both the brothers fell in love with Ishika (Mallika Sherawat).
Where to watch: Netflix
Mallika Sherawat plays Chanda Rani, who is a member of Vicky's (Rajkummar Rao) family. The movie revolves around the bonding between a newlywed couple who get into a serious situation when a CD containing their private video goes missing.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film centres on the two college lovers, Amar and Lekha (Mallika Sherawat), who decide to get married to each other despite his father's wish. Gradually, when things start to settle down, Lekha finds out that she has been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Mallika played the role of Lovina, the love interest of Lokesh aka Lucky, who ends up in a politician's sting operation. As a result, he got caught up by the politician's men and the police, who wish to get their hands on the tape.
Where to watch: YouTube
Starring Mallika and Emraan Hashmi as Simran and Sunny. The movie revolves around a lonely housewife, Simran, who coincidentally bumps into her lover from the past, and begins their relationship. But the twist comes when Simran's husband finds out about their affair and plans to end it.
Where to watch: Airtel Xstream
The movie centres on Sid, a commitment-phobe, who agrees to marry his girlfriend named Trisha (Mallika). However, the plot includes many twists as they started facing multiple hurdles when Trisha's father began to dislike Sid.