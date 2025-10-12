/From Mumbai to Delhi: 5 times India enforced follow-on against West Indies

Earlier on Sunday (Oct 12), India enforced the follow-on against West Indies after bundling them out for 249. Let’s take a look at five instances in history when India enforced the follow-on and dominated their opponents.
India scored 457 in their first innings and enforced the follow-on after West Indies managed only 157. The visitors couldn’t recover, and India won by an innings and 112 runs.
India posted a massive 631/7 and declared in their first innings. West Indies managed only 151 in their first innings and 463 in the second. Even with a big fightback, they fell short, and India won by an innings and 15 runs.
India scored 566/8 declared in their first innings and made West Indies bat again. The visitors struggled in both innings, and India sealed the match by an innings and 92 runs.
India’s first innings total of 649/9 declared put the West Indies under huge pressure. Asked to follow on, the visitors could only manage 181 and 196 in their two innings, handing India a convincing victory by an innings and 272 runs.
India made 518/5 declared in the first innings and enforced the follow-on on West Indies, who trail by 270 runs. The match is ongoing, but India is clearly in a commanding position.