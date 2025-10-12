LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Mumbai to Delhi: 5 times India enforced follow-on against West Indies

From Mumbai to Delhi: 5 times India enforced follow-on against West Indies

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 15:48 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 15:48 IST

Earlier on Sunday (Oct 12), India enforced the follow-on against West Indies after bundling them out for 249. Let’s take a look at five instances in history when India enforced the follow-on and dominated their opponents.

Mumbai, 2002
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mumbai, 2002

India scored 457 in their first innings and enforced the follow-on after West Indies managed only 157. The visitors couldn’t recover, and India won by an innings and 112 runs.

Kolkata, 2011
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kolkata, 2011

India posted a massive 631/7 and declared in their first innings. West Indies managed only 151 in their first innings and 463 in the second. Even with a big fightback, they fell short, and India won by an innings and 15 runs.

Antigua, 2016
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Antigua, 2016

India scored 566/8 declared in their first innings and made West Indies bat again. The visitors struggled in both innings, and India sealed the match by an innings and 92 runs.

Rajkot, 2018
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rajkot, 2018

India’s first innings total of 649/9 declared put the West Indies under huge pressure. Asked to follow on, the visitors could only manage 181 and 196 in their two innings, handing India a convincing victory by an innings and 272 runs.

Delhi, 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Delhi, 2025

India made 518/5 declared in the first innings and enforced the follow-on on West Indies, who trail by 270 runs. The match is ongoing, but India is clearly in a commanding position.

Trending Photo

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you
5

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?
5

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained
7

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world
10

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?
7

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?