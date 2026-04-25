/From Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 5 IPL teams with most wins at a venue

From Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru here is a look at five IPL teams with most wins at a venue. The list also features the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad after Bengaluru recorded their 50th win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Mumbai Indians have registered 58 wins at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the most by any team at a single venue in IPL history. Their dominance at home has been a key factor behind their multiple title-winning campaigns. This record highlights MI’s stronghold and consistency at one of the most challenging venues in the Indian Premier League.
Kolkata Knight Riders have registered 55 wins at the iconic Eden Gardens, making it one of the most successful home venues in IPL history. Their strong performances in front of passionate home support have played a crucial role in their success. This record highlights KKR’s dominance at home in the Indian Premier League.
Chennai Super Kings have recorded 53 wins at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, showcasing their dominance at home. Their strong spin-friendly conditions and passionate fan base have played a crucial role in their success. This record highlights CSK’s fortress-like advantage at Chepauk in the Indian Premier League history.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have recorded 50 wins at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, making it one of their strongest venues. Known for high-scoring matches, the ground has witnessed several dominant RCB performances over the years. This record highlights RCB’s consistent home success in the Indian Premier League.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have recorded 40 wins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, showcasing their solid home record. Their success has largely been built on disciplined bowling performances, especially in helpful conditions. This record underlines SRH’s strong presence at home in the Indian Premier League over the years.