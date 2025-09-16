/From MS Dhoni to VVS Laxman, 5 shocking names who have international wickets to their name

From MS Dhoni to VVS Laxman, here is a look at five shocking names that have picked international wickets. The shocking list consists of names like Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting as they too have international wickets to their name.
MS Dhoni’s only international wicket came in an ODI match during the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy. He dismissed Travis Dowlin of the West Indies at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
VVS Laxman, renowned for his artistry with the bat, also has two rare Test wickets to his name. His first came in the 2002 Antigua Test against the West Indies, when he dismissed Adam Sanford. The second arrived five years later in the 2007 Kolkata Test against Pakistan, where he claimed the wicket of Mohammed Sami.
Legendary batter Brian Lara scalped four wickets in his ODI career, having scalped Alan Igglesden and Angus Fraser in 1994 against England. He would then take another brace in 1999 when he bagged wickets of Aminul Islam and Shafiuddin Ahmed. Interestingly, he also scored a hundred in that match against Bangladesh.
Dravid has five international wickets to his name, with four coming in ODIs and one in Tests. His solitary wicket in Tests came against the West Indies in 2002 when he scalped Ridley Jacobs on 118. Three of his four ODI wickets came against South Africa in 2000 and one against Pakistan in 1999 in Jaipur.
Renowned for his fabulous batting and captaincy skills, very few know that Ricky Ponting also has international wickets to his name. He has five wickets in Tests and three further wickets in ODIs.