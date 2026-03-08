/From MS Dhoni to Suryakumar Yadav, 5 captains to lead India in a World Cup final (men’s senior only)

From MS Dhoni to Suryakumar Yadav, here is a look at five captains to lead India in a World Cup final, men’s senior only. The honourable list also features the likes of Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma.
Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's Cricket Ground. Under his inspiring captaincy, India stunned the mighty West Indies cricket team by defending a modest total of 183. Kapil Dev’s leadership in 1983 transformed Indian cricket and marked the beginning of India’s rise as a global cricket powerhouse.
Sourav Ganguly captained India in the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup held at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India reached the final after a dominant tournament run, but they were defeated by the powerful Australia national cricket team led by Ricky Ponting. Ganguly’s leadership played a crucial role in building a fearless Indian side that consistently competed at the highest level.
MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to lead the team in three men’s senior World Cup finals — the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2014 ICC World Twenty20. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, including the famous final victory against Sri Lanka national cricket team at Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni’s calm captaincy and finishing ability made him one of the most successful leaders in Indian cricket history.
Rohit Sharma captained India in the finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup after losing the final to the Australia national cricket team at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Rohit led India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, guiding the team to a historic title win and ending a long ICC trophy drought.
Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the final of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, becoming one of the few players to lead India in a men’s senior World Cup final. Under his leadership, India reached the summit clash after a strong campaign in the tournament. Suryakumar’s aggressive mindset and innovative batting style made him a dynamic leader for the Indian team in the 2026 final.