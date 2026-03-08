/From MS Dhoni to Suryakumar Yadav, 5 captains to lead India in a World Cup final (men’s senior only)

MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to lead the team in three men’s senior World Cup finals — the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2014 ICC World Twenty20. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, including the famous final victory against Sri Lanka national cricket team at Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni’s calm captaincy and finishing ability made him one of the most successful leaders in Indian cricket history.