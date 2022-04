From MS Dhoni to Robin Uthappa: Players with 200 or more matches in Indian Premier League

Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 08:59 PM(IST)

Seven cricketers have played 200 or more matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Robin Uthappa joining the illustrious list on Thursday.

MS Dhoni | Photo: IPL |

Former Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and the veteran wicketkeeper batsman has played 227 matches in the competition.

(Photograph:Others)