From MS Dhoni to Parthiv Patel: Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL

Wicketkeepers remain an integral part of the gentlemen's game. Here are the top five glovemen with the most dismissals in IPL: 

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni sits atop in the list. With over 4,800 IPL runs and 4 trophies, Dhoni also dominates the wicketkeepers' list with 165 dismissals to his name (including 126 catches and 39 stumpings).

Dinesh Karthik follows suit. The current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper and finisher has accounted for 153 dismissals, including 121 catches and 32 stumpings. At present, he is having a fantastic run in the ongoing IPL 2022 edition.

Robin Uthappa is a veteran in the IPL. Known for his batting, he has also kept wickets -- majorly for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- and features at the third spot. He has 90 dismissals under his belt, with 58 catches and 32 stumpings.

Wriddhiman Saha occupies the fourth list. Over the years, he has represented various franchises, such as the CSK, KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is now a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Saha has 86 dismissals. Out of 86, 60 are catches and the remaining 20 have come via stumpings.

Parthiv Patel is the only non-active wicketkeeper in the top five. At the fifth position, Parthiv has as many as 81 dismissals (65 catches and 16 stumpings). 

