From MS Dhoni to Parthiv Patel: Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL

4) Wriddhiman Saha (Photo IPL/BCCI)

Wriddhiman Saha occupies the fourth list. Over the years, he has represented various franchises, such as the CSK, KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is now a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Saha has 86 dismissals. Out of 86, 60 are catches and the remaining 20 have come via stumpings.

