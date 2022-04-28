From MS Dhoni to Parthiv Patel: Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni sits atop in the list. With over 4,800 IPL runs and 4 trophies, Dhoni also dominates the wicketkeepers' list with 165 dismissals to his name (including 126 catches and 39 stumpings).
(Photograph:Others)
2) Dinesh Karthik (Photo IPL/BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik follows suit. The current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper and finisher has accounted for 153 dismissals, including 121 catches and 32 stumpings. At present, he is having a fantastic run in the ongoing IPL 2022 edition.
(Photograph:Others)
3) Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa is a veteran in the IPL. Known for his batting, he has also kept wickets -- majorly for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- and features at the third spot. He has 90 dismissals under his belt, with 58 catches and 32 stumpings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
4) Wriddhiman Saha (Photo IPL/BCCI)
Wriddhiman Saha occupies the fourth list. Over the years, he has represented various franchises, such as the CSK, KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is now a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT).
Saha has 86 dismissals. Out of 86, 60 are catches and the remaining 20 have come via stumpings.
(Photograph:Others)
5) Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel is the only non-active wicketkeeper in the top five. At the fifth position, Parthiv has as many as 81 dismissals (65 catches and 16 stumpings).