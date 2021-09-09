From MS Dhoni to Chris Morris: Most expensive buys in every IPL auctions

Yuvraj Singh (RCB, DD) -- IPL 2014, 2015

Former Indian star Yuvraj Singh still holds the record of being the costliest player to go under the hammer in IPL auctions. Singh became the costliest pick in IPL 2014 after being sold to RCB for INR 14 crores. He then beat his own record in IPL 2015 after Delhi Daredevils bought him for record-INR 16 crores.

(Photograph:PTI)