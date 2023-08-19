From Morocco's fairytale run to end of USA's reign - Best moments from 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

| Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

New Zealand's group stage

The co-host stunned Norway in their opening fixture of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for their first win the tournament. The Kiwis, however, lost the second game to the Philippines 0-1. A 0-0 stalemate against Switzerland in last group stage game put them out of the tournament. With their exit, New Zealand became the first host to exit the marquee tournament in group stage.

(Photograph: AFP )

Colombia stun two-time champions Germany

The Latin American nation produced one of the biggest shockers of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as they beat two-time champions Germany 2-1 in the injury time in their second group stage match. Both the teams had entered the match after winning their respective opening fixture but went out overjoyed (Colombia) and stunned (Germany). A 1-1 draw against South Korea (for Germans) and a 0-1 loss against Morocco (for Colombia) in their final group stage match, however, saw both teams out of the tournament.

(Photograph: AFP )

Morocco's fairytale debut

Playing in their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup, Morocco had a dream run as they reached the Round of 16 - a feat achieved for the first time by a debutant country in the Women's World Cup history. They started out badly with 06- thrashing by Germany but beat South Korea and Colombia in their next to group stage games to enter the knockout round. Their run was eventually cut short by France which beat them 4-0 in Round of 16.

(Photograph: AFP )

Brazil's Marta bids adieu

One of the most iconic names in women's football, Marta's journey came to a sad end as Brazil crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in group stage - a first since 1995. With the exit, Marta, playing his sixth world cup bid adieu to fans. She, however, continues to hold the record of most goals in world cup, men or women, with 17 goals to her name.

(Photograph: AFP )

USA's reign comes to an end

Seeking a third title on the trot, the US National Women's Team looked far from best as they crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Round of 16. It was also the end of road for US star Megan Rapinoe who had announced her retirement at the end of the tournament. After scrapping by to reach the knockout stage, USA were handed a 5-4 loss in penalties by Sweden who eventually finished third in the tournament.

(Photograph: AFP )

Record crowd makes World Cup a success

The attendance records were broken in this FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. As per FIFA, 1.85 million people had crossed turnstile for the first 62 games, averaging 29,888 across 10 venues, 5,000 more than historic average, making this edition the best-attended World Cup in history so far.

(Photograph: AFP )