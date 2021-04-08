From Moon to Mars: Milestones in space exploration

The development of ballistic missiles, first used by Germany toward the end of World War II, paved the way for the launch vehicles that would fuel a space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. The space race was then followed by an era of space cooperation, highlighted by the International Space Station.

Human space exploration helps to address fundamental questions about our place in the Universe and the history of our solar system. From Yuri Gagarin to the first man on the Moon and the robot that landed on a comet, we look at 10 key dates in space exploration.