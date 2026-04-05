/From Mohammed Shami to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 5 bowlers with most wickets in Powerplay in IPL since 2023

From Mohammed Shami to Bhuvneshwar Kumar here is a look at five bowlers with most wickets in Powerplay in IPL since 2023. The list also features the likes of Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.
Trent Boult has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the powerplay in IPL since 2023, picking up 32 wickets. His ability to swing the new ball and strike early has consistently put opposition teams under pressure. Boult’s knack for delivering breakthroughs in the first six overs makes him a vital asset in T20 cricket.
Mohammed Shami has been a consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay in IPL since 2023, claiming 25 wickets. His ability to seam the ball at pace and extract movement early has troubled top-order batters. Shami’s knack for striking in the first six overs makes him a crucial weapon with the new ball.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a standout performer in the powerplay in IPL since 2023, picking up 25 wickets. Renowned for his swing and pinpoint accuracy, he consistently troubles batters with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar’s ability to strike early makes him one of the most reliable bowlers in the initial overs.
Mohammed Siraj has been highly effective in the powerplay in IPL since 2023, picking up 24 wickets. His ability to generate movement off the pitch and bowl with aggression has made him a constant threat to openers. Siraj’s early breakthroughs have often given his team the upper hand in crucial matches.
Deepak Chahar has taken 24 wickets in the powerplay in IPL since 2023, showcasing his mastery with the new ball. Renowned for his swing and accuracy, Chahar consistently troubles top-order batters in the opening overs. His knack for early breakthroughs has played a crucial role in setting the tone for his team’s bowling innings.