/From Mohamed Salah to Wayne Rooney, 5 players with most goals on opening day of Premier League season

From Mohamed Salah to Wayne Rooney, here is a look at five players with most goals on opening day of Premier League season. The list also features English strikers Alan Shearer, Jamie Vardy and Frank Lampard.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah now sits top of the table with 10 goals in the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Salah has played for Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League, adding another feather to his already impressive hat.
England’s Wayne Rooney has also enjoyed his outings on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. He has scored a total of nine goals while representing Everton in two spells, while his best return came for Manchester United.
Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, is joint-second on the list with nine goals for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. Shearer enjoyed a successful spell in the Premier League and won the title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.
An unsung hero in the Premier League, Jamie Vardy is also on the list with nine goals, having enjoyed a stellar career. Vardy scored all goals while playing for Leicester City and led them to a historic title in 2016.
Three-time Premier League champion Frank Lampard is also on the list, having played for Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham United. He scored nine times on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, writing his name in the elite list.