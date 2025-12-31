LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Mitchell Starc to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025

From Mitchell Starc to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 13:36 IST

Left-arm bowlers dominated Test cricket in 2025, with Starc, Taijul, Maharaj, Jadeja and Warrican leading the charts through match-winning spells, five-wicket hauls and consistent performances across conditions.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc ruled Test cricket in 2025 with pace, swing and bounce. The left-arm quick finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking 55 wickets in 11 matches, including a match-winning 7/58 that ripped apart batting line-ups.

Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

Taijul Islam was Bangladesh’s go-to bowler through 2025, delivering control and sharp turn. The left-arm spinner claimed 33 wickets in six Tests, highlighted by a strong 6/60, often breaking partnerships when the team needed it most.

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

Keshav Maharaj continued his value in red-ball cricket with smart spells across conditions. The left-arm spinner took 25 wickets in 2025, including a seven-wicket haul, using accuracy and patience to outthink batters in long Test battles.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Ravindra Jadeja played the all-round role to perfection in 2025 Tests. The left-arm spinner picked up 25 wickets across 10 matches, controlling the run flow and striking at key moments, with 4/50 standing out among several tidy spells.

Jomel Warrican (West Indies)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jomel Warrican (West Indies)

Jomel Warrican made a strong impact whenever West Indies turned to spin. The left-arm bowler grabbed 24 wickets in six Tests in 2025, including a superb 7/32, troubling batters with flight, turn and relentless accuracy.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Big hits, bigger impact: 5 players with most sixes in WPL history; 2 RCB players feature
5

Big hits, bigger impact: 5 players with most sixes in WPL history; 2 RCB players feature

From Mitchell Starc to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025
5

From Mitchell Starc to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025

Top 10 most advance weapon systems that rely more on software than firepower
10

Top 10 most advance weapon systems that rely more on software than firepower

Why fighter jets carry fewer weapons than they did decades ago
12

Why fighter jets carry fewer weapons than they did decades ago