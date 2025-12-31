/From Mitchell Starc to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025

Left-arm bowlers dominated Test cricket in 2025, with Starc, Taijul, Maharaj, Jadeja and Warrican leading the charts through match-winning spells, five-wicket hauls and consistent performances across conditions.
Mitchell Starc ruled Test cricket in 2025 with pace, swing and bounce. The left-arm quick finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking 55 wickets in 11 matches, including a match-winning 7/58 that ripped apart batting line-ups.
Taijul Islam was Bangladesh’s go-to bowler through 2025, delivering control and sharp turn. The left-arm spinner claimed 33 wickets in six Tests, highlighted by a strong 6/60, often breaking partnerships when the team needed it most.
Keshav Maharaj continued his value in red-ball cricket with smart spells across conditions. The left-arm spinner took 25 wickets in 2025, including a seven-wicket haul, using accuracy and patience to outthink batters in long Test battles.
Ravindra Jadeja played the all-round role to perfection in 2025 Tests. The left-arm spinner picked up 25 wickets across 10 matches, controlling the run flow and striking at key moments, with 4/50 standing out among several tidy spells.
Jomel Warrican made a strong impact whenever West Indies turned to spin. The left-arm bowler grabbed 24 wickets in six Tests in 2025, including a superb 7/32, troubling batters with flight, turn and relentless accuracy.