/From Mitchell Starc to Dewald Brevis: 5 overseas stars returning to action in IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Week 3 sees a massive power boost as 5 overseas icons return. From Dewald Brevis' debut for a struggling CSK to Mitchell Starc's arrival and Cameron Green's bowling clearance for KKR, get the latest injury and fitness updates here.
Chennai’s explosive young talent, Dewald Brevis, is poised to make his season debut after missing the opening three matches. Sidelined by a pre-tournament side strain, "Baby AB" has completed his rehab and is expected to bolster a winless CSK lineup for their home clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 11).
Brevis isn't the only star eyeing a Saturday debut. Delhi Capitals’ pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has touched down in India after receiving a formal NOC from Cricket Australia. Given DC's bowling struggles, Starc is expected to be fast-tracked into the XI for the marquee game at Chepauk.
After battling an Achilles injury, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood finally looks "match-fit" in the nets—a sentiment echoed by RCB head coach Andy Flower. The lanky pacer is a frontrunner for selection in the high-voltage away game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 12.
The SunRisers Hyderabad camp is breathing a sigh of relief as captain Pat Cummins nears full fitness. Recovering from lumbar bone stress, the Australian Test skipper has resumed light training. While SRH management remains cautious, insiders suggest Cummins could return to lead the side sooner than his initial mid-April target.
While already in the KKR XI, Cameron Green has operated strictly as a specialist batter so far. However, Cricket Australia has finally cleared the star all-rounder to resume bowling after monitoring his lower-back strain. Fans can expect to see Green back at the bowling crease as early as Thursday’s home game against LSG at Eden Gardens.