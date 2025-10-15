LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From missiles to nuclear program: APJ Abdul Kalam’s 7 major contributions for India

From missiles to nuclear program: APJ Abdul Kalam’s 7 major contributions for India

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 12:56 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 12:56 IST

Former President and renowned scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, also known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, was born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu. On this day, World Students’ Day is observed, marking his birth anniversary who made major contributions to the nation in several fields.

Top 7 everlasting contributions
1 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Top 7 everlasting contributions

Dr Kalam passed away in 2015 but left behind a generation of inspired youth charged with a scientific temperament and a zeal to give back to the motherland. Here are the top 7 everlasting contributions of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

India’s first indigenous missiles
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s first indigenous missiles

As the head of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), he was instrumental in developing India’s first indigenous missiles — Agni and Prithvi.

Pokhran II nuclear test
3 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Pokhran II nuclear test

While acting as the Chief Executive Officer of DRDO and the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam played a pivotal role for being the mastermind behind the Pokhran II nuclear test.

Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS)
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS)

Earning the title “Missile Man of India”, he was part of the pioneering team of rocket engineers that established the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), which continues to serve as a key facility for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s sounding rocket launches.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

He also served as the Project Director for India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III) and contributed significantly to the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Wings of Fire
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Wings of Fire

Throughout his remarkable career, Dr Kalam authored several acclaimed books, including Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India, and India 2020, all of which became best-sellers.

Kalam-Raju Stent
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Kalam-Raju Stent

Collaborating with cardiologist Dr Soma Raju, he co-developed the affordable Kalam-Raju Stent, a breakthrough that made cardiac healthcare more accessible to the public.

Indigenous Hovercraft
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Indigenous Hovercraft

Dr Kalam also played a key role in designing India’s first indigenous hovercraft, Project Nandi, at the Aeronautical Development Establishment. The initiative aimed to create a homegrown hovercraft prototype under the Ground Equipment Machine (GEM) category.

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets