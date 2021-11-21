From Michael Vaughan to Alex Hales: List of high-profile players named by Azeem Rafiq in Yorkshire racism row

Cricket and Racism

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq made serious allegations of institutional racism and bullying at the lay at the heart English county club. Rafiq, who was born in Pakistan and moved to England when he was 10 years old, sent shockwaves through the cricketing world with his allegations.

He opened up about discrimination within the English game in a compelling testimony and even told the British lawmakers that he had lost his career to racism and even thought about taking his life.

Here's a list of high-profile players named by Rafiq:

