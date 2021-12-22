From metaverse to NFT: Here is all you need to know about tech buzzwords of 2021

With myriad sources of inspiration, tech companies are pouring millions of dollars to transform their visions into reality. Here is all you need to know about tech buzzwords of 2021:

Metaverse

The metaverse broadly refers to shared, immersive digital environments which people can move between and may access via virtual reality or augmented reality headsets or computer screens.

Some tech CEOs are betting it will be the successor to the mobile internet. The term was coined in the dystopian novel "Snow Crash" three decades ago. This year CEOs of tech companies from Microsoft to Match Group have discussed their roles in building the metaverse. In October, Facebook renamed itself Meta to reflect its new metaverse focus.

