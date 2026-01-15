/From Meesho to Zerodha: India’s top 10 Unicorn startups and their valuations

Unicorns are startups with valuations exceeding $1 billion, a label that highlights their rarity and success. This article takes a closer look at the top 10 startup unicorns, along with their respective company valuations.
Zerodha was founded by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath in 2010. It is the largest stock brokerage by active clients in India. The bootstrapped firm disrupted the market with zero brokerage on equity delivery trades and a tech-first approach. Its platforms, including Kite and Coin, have made retail investing more accessible across India.
Launched in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart is a leading omnichannel eyewear brand. It combines online convenience with a large offline store network. Lenskart's total value stands at $7.5B. Known for affordable pricing, in-house manufacturing and tech-driven eye testing, Lenskart has expanded globally while strengthening its presence in India’s optical retail market.
Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay provides digital payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company offers payment gateways, banking services and credit products. Razorpay has played a key role in supporting India’s startup and SME ecosystem amid rapid growth in digital transactions.
Started in 2016, Groww is an investment platform focused on mutual funds, stocks and ETFs. The app-first company gained popularity for its simple interface and education-led approach. As more Indians enter capital markets, Groww has emerged as a major player in the country’s fast-growing retail investing space.
Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is a quick-commerce startup promising ultra-fast grocery deliveries. Despite being one of India’s youngest unicorns, it scaled rapidly in metro cities. Zepto’s dark-store model and focus on speed have intensified competition in the instant delivery segment.
Established in 2015, OfBusiness provides raw material procurement and credit solutions to SMEs. The platform connects manufacturers with suppliers while offering financing support. By leveraging data and technology, OfBusiness has addressed working capital challenges faced by small businesses, positioning itself as a key B2B enterprise services player.
PRISM is the parent entity of OYO, founded in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal. The hospitality major operates a network of budget hotels and vacation homes globally. Despite facing regulatory and operational challenges, OYO remains one of India’s most prominent consumer tech unicorns with a strong international footprint.
Founded in 2007, InMobi is a global mobile advertising and marketing technology company. It provides ad solutions to brands and publishers across markets. One of India’s earliest unicorns, InMobi has evolved with changing digital trends and continues to focus on AI-driven advertising and consumer engagement technologies.
Icertis was founded in 2009 and is a contract lifecycle management (CLM) software company with strong Indian roots. Its cloud-based platform helps enterprises manage and analyse contracts using AI. Headquartered in the US, Icertis serves global clients and is considered one of India’s most successful SaaS exports.
Launched in 2015, Meesho enables small businesses and individuals to sell products through social commerce. The platform empowers millions of resellers, especially women, to run online businesses via WhatsApp and social media. Meesho’s low-cost model has helped it penetrate deep into India’s value-conscious markets.