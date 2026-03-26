/From Meal Cards to HRA: Key tax changes you must know for salaried taxpayers from April 1

PAN will now be mandatory for a wider range of transactions, including buying or selling cars and other high-value expenditures. While compliance requirements increase, reporting for smaller transactions is expected to ease. Another key change relates to choosing the tax regime. Earlier, a separate form was required to opt for the new regime, but now taxpayers can make this selection directly within the ITR.

Refunds are also expected to be processed faster for accurate filings, while discrepancies may lead to delays. Additionally, simplified forms can now be used even by individuals owning up to two houses, subject to certain conditions.