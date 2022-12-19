From Mbappe's smoothest goal to Richarlison's bicycle kick, let's relive top 5 goals of FIFA World Cup 2022

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Off all the great goals which were scored in Qatar World Cup, it's not easy to handpick which were the best. We have, however, managed to picked the top 5 goals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

5) The culmination of a masterstroke plan by Wout Weghorst against Argentina

Imagine your team being down 1-2 in a quarterfinal of a World Cup and you score a goal, that perhaps look easy while executing, but is the culmination of a masterstroke plan. This only happened when Dutch striker Wout Weghorst’s scored the second goal for his team and equalized in the 100th minute against Argentina. While everyone was hoping for a traditional free-kick to go in, it was rather an unusual trick that made headlines. Instead of hopping it over the defenders, the ball was rolled past them on the ground to Wout, who found the right side of the net to make it 2-2. The Netherlands', however, lost the match in penalties.

(Photograph: AFP )

4) Salem al-Dawsari's curve that shocked Lionel Messi and everyone

Salem al-Dawsari's second goal against Argentina was not only priceless to watch, this goal also led Saudi Arabia to their first win over the World Cup favourites at the biggest stage of them all. After Saleh Alshehri made it 1-1 for them in the 48th minute, it took an out-of-the-world strike from Salem al-Dawsari just five minutes later to put Argentina's hopes of getting a perfect start to their World Cup campaign to rest. The winger made quick adjustments inside the D before slamming one straight to top corner from an unbelievable angle.

(Photograph: AFP )

3) Kylian Mbappe hits smoothest goal of Qatar World Cup against Poland

Kylian Mbappe's super strike against Poland is easily the smoothest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Imagine being so insanely talented that you wait for a couple of seconds for the right moment, check on where to hit and then smash the ball into the right top-corner to give your team a lead. Mbappe did the same that too despite a sea of defenders running towards him. Clearly, the keeper didn’t have any chance.

(Photograph: AFP )

2) A screamer to remember from Mexico's Luis Chávez vs Saudi Arabia

It's never easy to make something out of nothing, be it in life or on a football field. Mexico's Luis Chávez did the same against Saudi Arabia in his side's group stage match. The free-kick he scored was possibly the best of this World Cup. What made it incredible was the distance, the curve he got and the finesse, above all. This goal did put Mexico in a winning position against Saudi.

(Photograph: AFP )

1) Richarlison's 'Goal of the tournament'

Any World Cup is empty without the Brazilian flavour. Though the five-time champions didn't win this time, they gave their fans many delightful moments to remember, and one of them was the super strike from Richarlison in the game against Serbia. A more of a side-bicycle kick instead of a traditional one, gave everyone the moment and the goal of the tournament. Such was the impact of that kick that the striker gained nearly 4 million followers on Instagram afterwards.

(Photograph: AFP )